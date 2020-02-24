Daniel Jeremiah NFL Mock Draft 2020: Top 10 Picks Revealed Entering Combine

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Though much can change in the next couple of months, the start of the 2020 NFL draft is becoming a bit clearer.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah provided a peak at his latest mock draft to Peter King of NBC Sports, featuring top prospects Joe Burrow and Chase Young at the top. This has been a consensus among draft analysts, but there is still plenty of room for disagreement throughout the first round.

The upcoming combine could create a lot of movement on draft boards, but here is a look at Jeremiah's top 10 picks as of Monday.

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OG, Iowa

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Isaiah Simmons, S-LB, Clemson

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

One interesting factor is the inclusion of four offensive linemen in the top 10, with offensive tackles Mekhi Becton, Jedrick Wills and Andrew Thomas going early as well as guard Tristan Wirfs.

This would be a change from last season when zero offensive linemen were taken among the first 10 picks, while only two have been taken this early since 2017.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller explained that the problem is more of a lack of supply rather than the prospects being elite at their position:

Miller had all four prospects going in the first 11 picks in his latest mock draft.

With teams around the league always seeking help on the line, there could be a lot of trades as organizations want to make sure they get one of their top targets.

Meanwhile, there will be a lot of attention on the quarterbacks in this class.

Burrow shot up draft boards after an incredible Heisman Trophy winning season, but Tua Tagovailoa should also be a top option even as he recovers from surgery to heal a dislocated hip. The Miami Dolphins appear to be an ideal fit as a squad seeking a long-term answer at quarterback.