NFL Rumors: Expanded Playoffs Proposal May Feature Monday Night Game

The NFL is reportedly considering adding a Monday night game to Wild Card Weekend under the new proposed collective bargaining agreement.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported the league is considering two formats for the expanded playoff system, featuring either three games apiece on Saturday and Sunday or two games Saturday, three Sunday and a Monday night game.

While nothing is set in stone, there are a couple of complications with the Monday game. First, the NFL may not want to put a team at a competitive disadvantage by making it play on a short week in the divisional round. Second, a Monday night game runs the risk of going head-to-head with the college football national championship game.

