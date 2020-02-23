Bo Jackson's 1994 Bat He Snapped over Knee Auctioned off for $14,760

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The baseball bat famously broken over Bo Jackson's knee on April 6, 1994, was sold for $14,760 through Goldin Auctions on Sunday night.

There were 17 bids on the item.

Jackson was 31 years old and playing for the then-California Angels in the last season of his MLB career. He was struck out in three pitches by Minnesota Twins pitcher Jim Deshaies in an eventual 4-1 loss to the Twins. The All-Star reacted by splintering his bat over his knee as he trudged back to the dugout.

By that time, Jackson already had a track record for breaking his bat into two out of frustration with the Kansas City Royals (1986-90) and Chicago White Sox (1991, 1993).

Goldin Auctions provided a lengthy description of the item, which read in part:

"Bo's Cooper C271 model bat shows tremendous game use with the afore-mentioned break. The barrel is covered with distinctive ball marks with stitch impressions and white leather ball scuffs. There are cleat marks present and abrasions from contact with other equipment. The handle has been taped with white athletic tape to enhance the grip and a coat of pine tar applied. The knob has been stamped with the bat's weight and length and Bo's number '22,' worn only in 1994 with the Angels, has been handwritten in black marker."

TMZ Sports projected the Cooper C271 to go for "over 20,000" earlier this month.

Jackson retired following the '94 campaign after eight seasons as an outfielder and designated hitter. The 57-year-old became the first athlete to earn All-Star nods in two sports, as he was an MLB All-Star in 1989 and an NFL Pro Bowler in 1990 with the Los Angeles Raiders.

As a baseball player, Jackson posted a .250/.309/.474 slash line with 141 home runs and 415 RBI across 694 career games.