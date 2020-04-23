Jordan Love Drafted by Packers: Green Bay's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers pulled off a first-round stunner by potentially taking their quarterback of the future after drafting Jordan Love out of Utah State with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Green Bay traded up four spots to secure the 26th pick from the Miami Dolphins to select Love as Aaron Rodgers' eventual successor.

The first-round pick should cause fans to keep a constant eye on the depth chart, which should currently stand like this:

QB: Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Tim Boyle

RB: Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams

WR 1: Davante Adams

WR 2: Marquez Valdes-Scantling

WR 3: Devin Funchess, Darrius Shepherd

TE: Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan Jr.

LT: David Bakhtiari, John Leglue

LG: Lane Taylor, Elgton Jenkins

C: Corey Linsley, Cole Madison

RG: Billy Turner, Lucas Patrick

RT: Ricky Wagner, Alex Light

Based on talent alone, it's easy to see why Love was such a highly regarded prospect.

At 6'4", 225 pounds, Love has great size for the position and takes advantage with a strong and accurate arm. Though he's not much of a runner, he does have good mobility within the pocket and can pick up yards when needed.

He turned heads during his sophomore season with 3,567 passing yards and 32 touchdowns for a Utah State team that went 11-2. He followed it up with 3,402 passing yards and 20 touchdowns in 2019, but he threw 17 interceptions after throwing just six picks the previous season.

The completion percentage also dropped from 64 percent to 61.9 percent while the Aggies ended up 7-6.

The inconsistency made him a divisive prospect heading into the draft:

Between his in-game issues from last season and the leap from the Mountain West to the NFL, Love might spend some time on the bench before getting his chance to start.

The Packers already have Aaron Rodgers on the roster, and he should be the team's starter in 2020, but there is uncertainty going forward surrounding the 36-year-old.

Even though Rogers earned his eighth Pro Bowl selection in 2019, he can't play forever, and the Packers showed the benefits of being proactive toward the end of Brett Favre's career. It gives Love the opportunity to take over the job down the line, although he isn't expected to be higher than No. 2 on the depth chart to begin his career.