Potential NFL Free-Agent Steals in 2020

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL free-agent class has its obvious headliners, especially considering Tom Brady leads the way.

But just below surface level lurks some incredible-looking opportunities for teams to unearth steals. The prime example isn't hard to summon up—last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers inked edge defender Shaquil Barrett to a one-year deal worth $4 million, and he responded with 19.5 sacks.

Barrett is a master class in the steal territory all teams look to emulate. He had a so-so start to his career, got a change of scenery, remained healthy and erupted while outproducing his meager contract.

Some of these players are coming off strong seasons but are simply underappreciated. Others were underutilized or misused. And a few have injury track records that could factor into their contract negotiations.

They all have a chance of becoming the biggest steals of the 2020 free-agent class.