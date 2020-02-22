Report: NFL, NFLPA Agree to Modify Franchise, Transition Tag Deadlines

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

With the NFL and the league's players association negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement, the sides reportedly decided to change the timelines for the franchise and transition tags this offseason.

On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the league's management council and the NFLPA elected to move the franchise designation period to Feb. 27 through March 12 instead of the previous timeline of Feb. 25 through March 10.

What's more, teams can use franchise and transition tags unless there is a new CBA agreement that changes the ability to do so.

While this gives teams the opportunity to use two tags, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network noted a vote of approval from the players on the proposed CBA would mean a shift back to one tag per team.

The league and NFLPA meet for further negotiations Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Joel Corry of CBS Sports explained the rules for franchise and transition tags are different this year because it is the final season of a 10-year CBA. No longer do teams have to designate just one impending free agent as a tag player and can do so with two.

Franchises such as the Dallas Cowboys (Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper) with multiple marquee players set to test free agency this offseason figure to benefit because this places further restrictions on their ability to hit the open market and possibly change teams.