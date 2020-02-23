NHL Trade Deadline 2020: Date, End Time, Top Rumors and Speculation

Billy Hurst/Associated Press

The playoff push has begun, and NHL teams are reacting to their current positions in the standings with varying levels of activity before the trade deadline.

While several front offices are embracing or continuing a rebuild, championship hopefuls are making a move for that missing piece.

That's what they hope, at least.

As the countdown ticks below 24 hours remaining, a handful of top trade options remain on the market. These conversations will continue until the 3 p.m. ET deadline Monday. Although no trade is guaranteed, the rumor mill is flying.

Latest Rumors

Bruins Out on Kreider?

Arguably the top player on the market, New York Rangers winger and impending free agent Chris Kreider has drawn interest from several contenders. The league-leading Boston Bruins, though, may no longer be an option after general manager Don Sweeney swung a deal for Anaheim Ducks forward Ondrej Kase.

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Boston sent veteran forward David Backes, prospect Axel Andersson and a 2020 first-round selection to the Ducks.

Since the Bruins no longer have a first-round pick, per Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, they're probably out of the Kreider chase. TSN's Bob McKenzie previously reported the Rangers are seeking a first-round draft choice, a prospect and another piece.

That high asking price is likely what has sources telling Larry Brooks of the New York Post they don't expect Kreider to be dealt.

Still, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period said the Carolina Hurricanes "have kicked the tires" on Kreider while he and the Rangers continue to discuss a contract extension.

If they cannot agree on a new deal, the Rangers must weigh the risk of losing him for nothing in free agency this summer.

Latest on Key Sellers

Only the Detroit Red Wings sit below the Los Angeles Kings and Ottawa Senators in the overall NHL standings. For good reason, they're selling at the deadline.

Both the Kings and Sens have appealing targets, too.

According to Jonathan Davis of SiriusXM NHL Radio, three or four teams are interested in Kings defenseman Jeff Carter.

The Kings completed two trades in the last week, sending Tyler Toffoli to the Vancouver Canucks and Alec Martinez to the Vegas Golden Knights. Los Angeles brought back two players and three second-round picks in those swaps.

LeBrun reported the Kings are willing to move impending free agents Trevor Davis, Ben Hutton and Derek Forbort as well.

Ottawa, meanwhile, has executed a couple of deals but is still shopping its top trade options.

TSN's Darren Dreger reported the Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets are interested in Vladislav Namestnikov. The 27-year-old forward has provided 13 goals and 12 assists this season.

Namestnikov didn't play Saturday, nor did teammate Tyler Ennis, as the Senators keep them healthy should a trade materialize.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau remained in the lineup, though he might end up staying with Ottawa. He's discussing an extension, per LeBrun, but could be dealt if those discussions fall through.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.