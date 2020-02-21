Daniel Jeremiah: CeeDee Lamb, D'Andre Swift Are 2020 NFL Draft's Best WR, RB

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah believes Georgia running back D'Andre Swift and Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb are the top choices at their respective positions in this year's draft class.

Jeremiah, a draft analyst who worked as a college scout for the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles, compared Swift to ex-NFL running back DeAngelo Williams (h/t Chase Goodbread of NFL Network) and said that he's the first-round pick of this year's running back class.

Jeremiah has Swift 14th overall on his top-50 board, the only back who made the top 30. He called Swift "a compact running back with excellent patience, vision and quickness" and also compared him to the Oakland Raiders' Josh Jacobs, writing that he expected "similar results."

Jacobs rushed for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games for the Raiders last season. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry.

Swift, a 5'9", 215-pound back, had 1,218 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games last season, running for 6.2 yards per carry.

Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins, Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor and LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire are ranked 31st, 36th and 40th, respectively, as the other running backs in Jeremiah's top-50 big board.

Jeremiah lists Lamb as the top wideout ahead of other solid prospects such as Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III and LSU's Justin Jefferson. Lamb is eighth on Jeremiah's latest big board.

Jeremiah called Lamb "a tall, lean wideout with top-tier hands, toughness and production" and a "polished player who is equally explosive and reliable."

The 6'2", 191-pound Lamb caught 65 passes for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Jeremiah lists Lamb ahead of Jeudy, Ruggs, Jefferson, Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk, Colorado's Laviska Shenault, Clemson's Tee Higgins, Penn State's K.J. Hamler and USC's Michael Pittman Jr. in what appears to be a fantastic class-of-2020 wideout group.