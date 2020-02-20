Brian Urlacher's Brother Casey Among 10 Charged in Illegal Betting Ring

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The brother of former Chicago Bears star Brian Urlacher was arrested and charged with conspiracy and running an illegal gambling business, according to the Chicago Tribune's Jason Meisner.

Casey Urlacher is alleged to have recruited bettors to a gambling ring, receiving a portion of whatever the bettors lost.

Vincent Delgiudice is accused of setting up the enterprise, having allegedly paid a Costa Rican sportsbook to use its platform in order to allow bettors to make bets on his website. Authorities seized $1.1 million in cash and almost $500,000 worth of valuables when they searched his house in April 2019.

Urlacher allegedly was among those tasked with helping the betting site grow its clientele. NBC Chicago provided more details on his alleged role:

"In the indictment, Urlacher is accused of asking one of the defendants to 'create an online login and password for a new gambler,' and is accused of collecting money from gamblers who had lost on bets on the website. In one instance, Urlacher is accused of giving Vasilios Prassas, another defendant named in the indictment, an envelope containing cash payments for gambling debts."

Urlacher, 40, was elected mayor of Mettawa, Illinois, in April 2013.

The court has yet to set a date for his arraignment.