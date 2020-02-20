2020 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-Round Projections for Top-Tier Prospects

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft isn't set to kick off until April 23, but there are already prospects that NFL teams cannot wait to get their hands on.

Quarterbacks like LSU's Joe Burrow and Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young headline the list, but there are several top-tier prospects who will command attention throughout the draft process. The next big step of the pre-draft process is the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, set to get underway Sunday.

While not every top prospect will participate in all of the combine activities—top quarterbacks, for example, often eschew throwing drills—most of the potential first-round picks will have something to prove in Indianapolis.

Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

13. Indianapolis Colts: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

15. Denver Broncos: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

21. Philadelphia Eagles: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

22. Buffalo Bills: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

23. New England Patriots: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

24. New Orleans Saints: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

25. Minnesota Vikings: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia



27. Seattle Seahawks: Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M

28. Baltimore Ravens: Zack Baun, EDGE, Wisconsin

29. Tennessee Titans: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma



30. Green Bay Packers: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

31. San Francisco 49ers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Several talented wide receivers are likely to end up going in the first round, though a deep receiver class could push some first-round-standard talent into Day 2. For players like Alabama's Henry Ruggs III, the combine could be key to being picked on opening night.

Based purely on statistics, Ruggs isn't an overwhelming prospect. He amassed 746 yards on 40 receptions this past season, which is solid but not spectacular. What's going to interest teams, however, is Ruggs' speed.

According to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, Ruggs could run in the 4.2-second range in the 40-yard dash at the combine:

Running in that range, or at least close to it, will be important for Ruggs because speed is his biggest asset. However, he will also want to show teams that he's more than just a track star. Former Washington receiver John Ross set the combine record with a 4.22-second 40 back in 2017, but he's been a major disappointment since.

In three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Ross has caught just 49 passes for 716 yards and 10 touchdowns. Speed alone will not make Ruggs a successful pro.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The combine could also be to key to Utah State quarterback Jordan Love getting into Round 1. While passing drills won't be overly important for guys like Burrow—his 2019 Heisman- and championship-winning campaign was impressive enough—it will be big for Love.

Playing for Utah State didn't get Love a ton of national attention during the collegiate season, and a 7-6 record didn't help matters. As an NFL prospect, however, Love is starting to gain quite a bit of praise.

"It is just effortless for him," NFL Network's David Carr said on Total Access. "He has that Patrick Mahomes ability where he doesn't have to have perfect feet or perfect mechanics and he'll make the throw."

Love will have a prime opportunity to showcase his arm talent and athleticism at the combine. That could be enough for a team to fall for him. As history has proved, it only takes one team to make a prospect a first-round selection.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

While the NFL continues to make the scouting combine more of a fan-friendly event, the original purpose for the was to make it easier for teams to gain medical information on prospects.

Having all teams present for medical evaluations puts everyone on an equal playing field to start the process—though most will want to do further evaluations with their own physicians. Combine medical checks could push Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa toward the top of Round 1. They could also send him tumbling.

The biggest question surrounding Tagovailoa is his health and recovery following last year's dislocated and fractured hip. As a player, Tagovailoa doesn't have many question marks.

"His accuracy is unbelievable, which, to me, is the most compelling thing a quarterback can have," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said, per Albert Breer of MMQB." ... He makes a lot of really, really good throws in tight windows, which is the biggest difference between college quarterbacks and pro quarterbacks."

If it appears that he can get back to pre-injury form—hopefully quickly—Tagovailoa could be a lock to be the second quarterback drafted.