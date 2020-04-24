Tee Higgins Drafted by Bengals: Cincinnati's Updated Depth Chart After Round 2

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals added one of the best wide receivers available at the 2020 NFL draft on Friday.

Cincinnati selected Clemson's Tee Higgins with the No. 33 overall pick, giving it an offensive playmaker from one of college football's biggest powerhouses. Here's a look at the Bengals' depth chart after the pick:

QB - Joe Burrow, Andy Dalton, Ryan Finley

RB - Joe Mixon, Giovani Bernard

WR 1 - A.J. Green

WR 2 - Tyler Boyd

WR 3 - Tee Higgins*, John Ross III, Auden Tate

TE - C.J. Uzomah, Drew Sample

LT - Jonah Williams, Fred Johnson

LG - Billy Price, Michael Jordan

C - Trey Hopkins, Billy Price

RG - Xavier Su'a Filo, O'Shea Dugas

RT - Bobby Hart, Isaiah Prince

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

Higgins started his collegiate career as a highly regarded 5-star prospect and the No. 2 wide receiver in the class of 2017, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and became a go-to option as soon as his second season.

His first year in the program was the only one the Tigers didn't reach the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, and he helped lead them to the title as a sophomore with 59 catches for 936 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Clemson lost in the title game in his final collegiate season, but he impressed on an individual level with 59 catches for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Higgins as a first-round pick at No. 22 overall in his post-Super Bowl mock draft, suggesting the Clemson playmaker "is the best big-bodied receiver in the class—at 6'4", 215 pounds, he has the ability to win over the top and in the red zone."

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com suggested the Clemson product possesses "cheat-code body control and ball skills when attacking downfield."

Giving the quarterback an easily identifiable target in the red zone and the ability to come down with contested catches even as someone who can beat press coverage will help Higgins compete for immediate playing time on his new.

Wideout wasn't a pressing need for the Bengals, but few will question their strategy of surrounding Joe Burrow with as many dynamic pass-catchers as possible.