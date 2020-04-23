Justin Jefferson Drafted by Vikings: Minnesota's Depth Chart After Round 1

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings selected LSU Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft Thursday.

Here's a look at the team's projected offensive depth chart after the selection:

QB - Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion

RB - Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison

WR 1 - Adam Thielen

WR 2 - Olabisi Johnson

WR 3 - Justin Jefferson, Tajae Sharpe, Chad Beebe

TE - Kyle Rudolph, Irv Smith Jr.

LT - Riley Reiff, Aviante Collins

LG - Pat Elflein

C - Garrett Bradbury, Brett Jones

RG - Dru Samia

RT - Brian O'Neill, Oli Udoh

After making a minuscule impact as a freshman in 2017, Jefferson enjoyed a breakout sophomore season by tallying 54 receptions for 875 yards and six touchdowns.

The wideout then rode the wave of the Tigers' perfect storm on offense, led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, to post monster numbers in 2019. He racked up 111 catches, which tied for the nation's highest total, for 1,540 yards and 18 scores.

"We just had a perfect year," Jefferson told Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports about his decision to forgo his senior season to enter the 2020 draft. "We won the national championship and set records. We had a lot of awards and did it with our team. I feel like it was the best way to go."

He added: "My production was where it needed to be the last two years to be able to come out. I feel like I'm ready for the NFL."

The 6'3'', 192-pound Louisiana native doesn't feature elite speed, but he's otherwise showcased an advanced, well-rounded skill set that gives him a good chance to make an instant impact as a rookie.

He projects as a first-down machine and a dangerous red-zone weapon at his peak.

Jefferson finds himself going to a terrific situation with an opportunity to make an immediate impact to start his NFL career. His role should steadily increase as he becomes more comfortable within the scheme and learns to create separation against pro cornerbacks.

The Vikings have an opening on the outside after trading Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills.

His production in Minnesota is unlikely to ever approach the levels he reached during his final college season at LSU, but he could reach the 1,000-yard mark and push toward double-digit touchdowns, especially if he eventually becomes the No. 1 target for Kirk Cousins.