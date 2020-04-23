Joe Burrow Drafted by Bengals: Cincinnati's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 24, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers is all smiles during an interview by ESPN's Rece Davis after the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Clemson Tigers at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The LSU Tigers topped the Clemson Tigers, 42-25. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)


Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow is the new face of the Cincinnati Bengals after going first overall in the 2020 NFL draft on Thursday.

Burrow dominated the college ranks in his second season as LSU's starting quarterback, completing 76.3 percent of his passes, tossing 60 touchdowns (to just six interceptions), throwing for 10.8 yards per attempt and leading the 15-0 Tigers to a national championship.

His 60 passing touchdowns rank first in Division I-FBS history, and his 5,671 passing yards are third all-time.

Here's a look at how Burrow fits into the Bengals' current offensive depth chart following the selection, as well as more notes on the draft's first overall pick.

     

Depth Chart

QB - Joe Burrow, Andy Dalton, Ryan Finley

RB - Joe Mixon, Giovani Bernard

WR 1 - A.J. Green

WR 2 - Tyler Boyd

WR 3 - John Ross III, Auden Tate

TE - Drew Sample, C.J. Uzomah

LT - Jonah Williams, Fred Johnson

LG - Michael Jordan, Billy Price

C - Trey Hopkins, Billy Price

RG - Xavier Su'a Filo, O'Shea Dugas

RT - Bobby Hart, Isaiah Prince

             

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

     

It was a remarkable season for the Athens, Ohio, native, one that vaulted him to the top of NFL mock drafts en masse.

Burrow finished with every major individual award possible for him, including the Heisman, the Walter Camp and the Maxwell.

At 6'4" and 216 pounds, Burrow offers the ideal size for the position, and that's in addition to his other traits.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report compared Burrow to ex-Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck in a Feb. 7 piece.

"Athletic; poised; accurate; average arm strength; great football IQ," Miller wrote.

Kyle Crabbs of the Draft Network was one of many people to rave about Burrow as well in his scouting report:

"Coming off the greatest season in SEC quarterback history, Joe Burrow features a high-level skill set with the makeup of being a dynamic franchise quarterback. His blend of accuracy, ability to handle pressure, mechanics and mental processing skills are all bluechip traits that make him NFL ready in Year One. Burrow may lack elite throwing power, but it’s a minor knock in an overall impressive package."

And Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared Burrow to Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and gave him a score of 7.07, which falls into the Pro Bowl talent range in his grading system.

Burrow hasn't stepped foot on an NFL field, but the outlook is sky-high for a player who just completed one of the best individual seasons in college football history.

