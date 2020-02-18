Derrick Henry on Tom Brady-Titans Talk: 'Why Isn't Ryan Tannehill Good Enough?'

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry believes Tom Brady is the best quarterback in NFL history but endorsed Ryan Tannehill when asked about his team potentially signing the New England Patriots legend.

"I would think: Why isn't Ryan Tannehill good enough?" Henry said on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast when asked about his reaction if the Titans looked into Brady.

"He still can play," the league's reigning rushing leader said of Brady. "Obviously, age doesn't matter for him, he's still playing at a high level, but my question would be: Why ain't Ryan good enough, you know?"

Tannehill led the Titans to the AFC Championship Game this season and defeated Brady and the Patriots in the AFC Wild Card Round.

"Tom Brady is the GOAT," Henry said. "That is no question. At all. The best of all time. But then, at the same time, I mean, Ryan Tannehill is our quarterback, went to the AFC Championship. Why would we not want Ryan back? Just wanted to clear that up, Tom Brady is the GOAT."

There have been some connections between the Titans and Brady as the offseason continues.

Peter King of NBC Sports said No. 12 in a Tennessee jersey "wouldn't shock me," while Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports suggested it is an ideal pairing.

While Tannehill impressed last season and completed 70.3 percent of his passes for 2,742 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 regular-season games, he is set for unrestricted free agency this offseason. He is younger than the 42-year-old Brady at 31 and clearly has the support of key players in the locker room given Henry's comments.

Henry, who led the NFL with 1,540 rushing yards this past season, is also set for unrestricted free agency this offseason.

The amount of money it could take to bring Henry back may impact the quarterback decision as well, as his presence makes it easier for whoever is under center to beat opposing secondaries. Defenses have to commit additional people to the box, which opens up passing lanes downfield.

Tannehill found success against such looks in 2019, and Henry believes he can do so again in 2020 even if he doesn't have the same overall resume as Brady.