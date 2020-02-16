Blues vs. Ducks Rescheduled for March 11 After Jay Bouwmeester Cardiac Emergency

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2020

St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn, left, of center wipes his faces as Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson kneels on the ice while blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, who suffered a medical emergency, is worked on by medical personnel during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The St. Louis Blues announced they'll drop the puck March 11 against the Anaheim Ducks after postponing their Feb. 11 meeting because of a medical emergency for Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester.

Because of the schedule change, St. Louis moved up its game with the Florida Panthers from March 10 to March 9.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

