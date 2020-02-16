Blues vs. Ducks Rescheduled for March 11 After Jay Bouwmeester Cardiac Emergency

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The St. Louis Blues announced they'll drop the puck March 11 against the Anaheim Ducks after postponing their Feb. 11 meeting because of a medical emergency for Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester.

Because of the schedule change, St. Louis moved up its game with the Florida Panthers from March 10 to March 9.

