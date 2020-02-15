Mets' Pete Alonso on 2020 Goals: I Want to Be on a Parade Float 'Drunk as Hell'

If Pete Alonso gets his way, the 2020 season will end with him drunkenly celebrating a New York Mets World Series win. 

"I want to be sitting on a parade float drunk as hell," the reigning National League Rookie of the Year said Saturday, via The Record's Justin Toscano.

Assuming the Mets do win a World Series, Alonso will have a lot of work to do if he wants to beat the party his teammates gave him in the locker room after he hit his first MLB home run last season.

The 25-year-old told reporters last April he had to get in a shopping cart to be dragged into the showers, at which point his Mets teammates "just poured whatever the hell they could on me."

Alonso's dream of winning a World Series isn't too far-fetched. The Mets missed the playoffs last season but finished a respectable 86-76. They upgraded their bullpen by signing four-time All-Star Dellin Betances as insurance in case closer Edwin Diaz struggles again. 

Seeing a parade float going down the streets of Queens with Alonso celebrating would be reason enough to root for the Mets to capture their first championship since 1986. 

