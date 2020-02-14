MLB, MLBPA Reportedly Discussing New Rules to Prevent Electronic Sign-Stealing

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Cheating by the Houston Astros has prompted new discussions between Major League Baseball and the player's union to develop new rules to prevent electronic sign-stealing.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the two sides are not far apart on a deal, but a timeline to pass new regulations has not been established.

"Really trying to get in talks with players across the league to try to come up with as fair a system as possible," Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer told Rosenthal Friday night on MLB Network. "Replay has been in the game and enhances the game, but we've seen the unintended consequences of this.

"We need to come up with rules now that limit how many cameras we can have on the field, how much replay we can actually have," Scherzer said. "We're trying to decide how much access players should have to that during the game."

Rosenthal noted player access to in-game video is likely to be reduced, though by how much also remains unclear.

