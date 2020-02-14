Rams, Broncos Reportedly Decide to Send Fewer Coaches to 2020 NFL Combine

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The NFL Scouting Combine has been a staple of the league's offseason since 1985. It provides teams with opportunities to see college prospects up close and interview potential draft picks. It may also be a bit worthless in 2020.

At least that's how the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams feel. The two franchises have decided to cut back on sending staff to Indianapolis for the combine, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who reports the Rams and Broncos feel they can make better use of their time at home than they could at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Broncos will not be sending any assistant coaches to the combine, while the Rams are declining to send their offensive and defensive coordinators.

Head coaches Sean McVay and Vic Fangio will each attend the opening day of the combine to fulfill media obligations but won't be sticking around too long.

