Bruce Boudreau Reportedly Fired as Wild Head Coach After 3-Plus Seasons

The Minnesota Wild fired head coach Bruce Boudreau on Friday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet and Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Russo also reported that Minnesota will name assistant coach Dean Evason the interim head coach until a long-term replacement is found.

Boudreau was head coach of the Wild for parts of four seasons. He went 158-110-35 overall and led them to the playoffs twice. Minnesota is 27-23-7 this season, which leaves it three points out of a playoff spot.

