Greg Olsen Rumors: Veteran TE in Contract Talks with Bills, Seahawks, Redskins

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen has reportedly concluded his free-agent visits and started contract talks with the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the update Friday after Olsen was released by the Carolina Panthers last week.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.