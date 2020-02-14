Greg Olsen Rumors: Veteran TE in Contract Talks with Bills, Seahawks, Redskins

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 22: Greg Olsen #88 of the Carolina Panthers warms-up before the start of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)
Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen has reportedly concluded his free-agent visits and started contract talks with the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the update Friday after Olsen was released by the Carolina Panthers last week.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

