The Best Bargain on Every NFL Team's Roster

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The player: Wide receiver A.J. Brown

The good contract: Four years, $5.7 million (expires in 2023)

Why it's a bargain

This could have been underrated linebacker Jayon Brown, who had more than 100 tackles in 14 starts as a breakout 24-year-old at a rate of just $712,888 in 2019. But he'll get a nice raise to $2.2 million in the final year of his rookie contract, and then he'll be really expensive as a 26-year-old free agent next March.

So instead it's A.J., who is slated to count less than $1.8 million against the cap in each of his next three seasons and is coming off a dazzling rookie campaign in which he went over 1,000 yards with eight touchdowns.

The 22-year-old scored five of those touchdowns and accumulated 605 yards in the final six weeks of the regular season, which indicates he could explode as a low-paid sophomore in 2020.

That represents tremendous and much-needed value for a team with a lot of work to do in free agency.