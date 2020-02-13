Colin Kaepernick 'Ready' to Play in NFL, Waiting for Owners 'To Stop Running'

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is still hoping to return to the NFL more than three years after last playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

In an interview with Jarrett Bell of USA Today on Tuesday, Kaepernick said he has remained sharp in hopes of getting contacted by an NFL team: "My desire to play football is still there. I still train five days a week. I'm ready to go, I'm ready for a phone call, tryout, workout at any point in time. I'm still waiting on the owners and their partners to stop running from this situation. So I hope I get a call this offseason. I'll be looking forward to it."

The now-32-year-old Kaepernick went just 1-10 as a starter with the Niners in 2016 in his last season of NFL action, but he threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 468 yards and two scores.

Kaepernick became a lightning rod for discussion when he began kneeling during the playing of the national anthem that season to protest police brutality and racial inequality, which is likely a major reason why he has gone unsigned for so long.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.