NFL 'Disappointed' After Colin Kaepernick Moves Workout

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The NFL is "disappointed" former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick moved Saturday's scheduled workout to an alternate location in Atlanta.

The league issued a statement, via ESPN's Adam Schefter, responding to the change:

On Tuesday, the NFL invited all 32 teams to attend Kaepernick's workout session, which was initially supposed to be held at the Atlanta Falcons' facility. The showcase would feature both on-field work and an interview, with video footage of each being sent to the clubs.

Kaepernick's camp, however, opted to tweak the plans Saturday, using an alternate location and allowing media access:

According to Schefter, the NFL did not provide Kaepernick with a list of wide receivers the league planned to use to run routes and catch passes at the workout. As a result, the quarterback invited former NFL receivers to attend on their own.

Schefter also noted the league did not provide a list of executives and coaches who would be in attendance. The NFL did, however, point out in its statement that 25 of the 32 clubs had sent a representative to the scheduled workout.

Last month, Kaepernick's representatives said the signal-caller had received "little to no response" from teams regarding a potential opportunity. Though he said he was not informed of Saturday's showcase until Tuesday, the 32-year-old let it be known he had remained in shape over the past three years:

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season. That year, the then-San Francisco star became the first NFL player to actively protest against racial injustice and police violence by first sitting, and later deciding to take a knee, during the national anthem.

He opted out of his contract at the conclusion of the season after the 49ers made it clear they intended to release him.

In October 2017, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL, saying the league colluded against him. The case was settled in February under confidential terms.