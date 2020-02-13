NFL Mock Draft 2020: Updated Projections for Top 32 Picks

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

It feels like the confetti just showered down on the Super Bowl LIV champion Kansas City Chiefs, but already the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is just two weeks away.

In other words, we're rapidly approaching brass-tacks time for both incoming prospects and the executives who will soon stake their careers on these selections.

We'll keep with that sense of urgency by getting down to business with our latest mock first round (without trades) and a closer look at three possible trade targets on draft night.

NFL Mock Draft 2020

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

13. Indianapolis Colts: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

15. Denver Broncos: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

16. Atlanta Falcons: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers): Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

21. Philadelphia Eagles: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

22. Buffalo Bills: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

23. New England Patriots: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

24. New Orleans Saints: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

25. Minnesota Vikings: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

27. Seattle Seahawks: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

30. Green Bay Packers: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

31. San Francisco 49ers: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

32. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Prospects Most Likely Targeted in Draft-Night Trades

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

If Tua Tagovailoa aces his medical testing, there's a non-zero chance he returns to the top of some draft boards. Even without any updates on his surgically repaired hip, Tagovailoa already sits No. 1 on the quarterback rankings of NFL.com's Bucky Brooks.

"Tagovailoa is the most talented QB1 in the class, with a game that makes him feel like a left-handed version of Drew Brees," Brooks wrote. "Despite an injury history that could make some decision-makers pause, Tagovailoa's A+ arm talent, athleticism and intangibles make him an intriguing option as a franchise quarterback."

A healthy Tagovailoa has superstar potential. There's a reason everyone was so willing to #TankForTua before the injury bug put him on the shelf.

If teams aren't worried about his injury, it's tough to imagine everyone standing pat and letting him fall into the Dolphins' lap at the fifth overall pick. Several teams could place aggressive bids as soon as No. 2, and it almost seems more likely than not Detroit will vacate the third spot in a trade down with a Tagovailoa shopper.

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

No matter how teams tier their top two passing prospects in this draft, chances are they all have the same name at No. 3: Justin Herbert.

He was in contention for the top spot in last year's draft but opted for another year at Eugene and improved his numbers across the board. He still has trouble with consistency, and he isn't always the most accurate passer, but the natural gifts are all there to support a rise to stardom.

"Justin Herbert has all of the physical tools to become a franchise quarterback in the NFL, particularly for a vertical passing offense," The Draft Network's Kyle Crabbs wrote. "... If everything clicks, he's a top-tier talent."

Herbert's upside is too rich for teams to ignore, especially with so many potential quarterback vacancies to fill near the top of the draft. If some club makes a move up for Tagovailoa, don't be surprised if a second swap follows for Herbert.

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Since team needs play a part on most draft decisions, the most talented players aren't always taken first.

Just look at our mock. With so many teams targeting offensive upgrades, conditions are perfect for an elite defensive prospect to slide down the board. That's exactly what happens with Isaiah Simmons, who's our 12th player taken but was the fifth player listed on the last big board from B/R's Matt Miller.

Our mock projection isn't a reflection of Simmons' NFL potential. He is an elite athlete with the kind of versatility that plays perfectly in the modern game. Teams could target him as a corner, safety or linebacker, and he could contribute at any spot.

We're guessing his ceiling is too high for him to fall as far as our mock suggests. Some team in dire need of a defensive star will pounce on this chance to trade up and land one.