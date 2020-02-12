2020 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Under-the-Radar Prospects in Round 1

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The NFL draft is a collective fascination with the shiny new objects in the football world.

But even as we pore over and over (and over and over) these prospects, a handful of sleepers still fall through the cracks.

While top prospects hold that distinction for a reason, they are not guaranteed to emerge as the top players in this freshman class. In fact, a few under-the-radar prospects have already caught our attention, and we'll spotlight them below our latest mock first round.

NFL Mock Draft 2020

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

11. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

13. Indianapolis Colts: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

15. Denver Broncos: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

16. Atlanta Falcons: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers): Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

21. Philadelphia Eagles: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

22. Buffalo Bills: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

23. New England Patriots: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

24. New Orleans Saints: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

25. Minnesota Vikings: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans): K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

27. Seattle Seahawks: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

30. Green Bay Packers: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

31. San Francisco 49ers: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

32. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Under-the-Radar NFL Prospects

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

The NFL is rightfully obsessed with speed. We see it at every NFL Scouting Combine when some otherworldly 40-yard dash time launches someone up the draft board. And we just saw one reason why, as the Chiefs built their Super Bowl blueprint with burners all around rocket-armed quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Any team looking to upgrade its overall oomph should take a long look at Henry Ruggs III. Or perhaps they'll be forced to take only a short look, since the speedster might zip through the 40 in record time.

"I know the first two numbers. ... They're gonna be a four and a two," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said. "He's got big-time, big-time speed."

Cincinnati Bengals receiver John Ross holds the combine record with a 4.22-second 40 in 2017.

As one can probably assume, Ruggs is a home run threat any time he touches the ball. He had 24 touchdowns on 98 receptions, and one of his two career rushes went for a 75-yard score.

If he links up with the right playcaller and quarterback, he could easily outperform his draft position.

Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

Initially a dual-sport athlete for the Fighting Irish (a relief pitcher for the baseball team), Cole Kmet shifted his focus solely to football as a sophomore, and his NFL stock skyrocketed shortly thereafter.

The 6'5½", 250-pounder more of a pass-catcher than a run-blocker, but that works for any team looking to spruce up its aerial attack. After totaling just 17 receptions his first two seasons, he erupted for 43 grabs this past year, filling his stat line with 515 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

"Once he's striding, he becomes a legitimate second-level threat with sneaky separation speed and intriguing ball skills," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote. "He's still developing and could be a slow starter headed into the league, but he has the talent to eventually become a solid starter as a pass-catching in-line tight end with the ability to mismatch from the slot with his size."

Still-developing prospects inherently come with some boom-or-bust potential, but whichever team tabs Kmet as a sleeper now could be laughing if he awakens down the road.

D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

How can the highest-rated prospect at his position also be considered under the radar? When that prospect plays the position the NFL tends to devalue on draft night.

That's the only reason to explain how D'Andre Swift might slide to the end of the opening round. The NFL of yesteryear might have been more concerned about his lack of size (5'9", 215 lbs), but in the modern game, teams should instead be thrilled about his three-down potential.

"It starts with speed, as Swift is one of the fastest backs in the country," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. wrote. "But he also has a physical side, and he makes tacklers miss."

Swift cleared 1,000 rushing yards each of the past two seasons, and he turned 56 receptions into another 513 yards. He tallied 25 touchdowns over three years at Georgia: 20 on the ground, five through the air.

His versatility both increases his appeal and gives him significant sleeper potential if teams opt to bypass the running back position early.