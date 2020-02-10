2020 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Updated 1st-Round Order

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The LSU Tigers are expected to be represented at the top of the 2020 NFL draft's first round by quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Heisman Trophy winner, who led Ed Orgeron's side to the national championship, is projected by many experts to land with the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1.

Burrow won't be the only star from the Tigers roster to go in the first 32 selections, as a handful of players from both sides of the ball could land in the first round.

Defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson, linebacker Patrick Queen, safety Grant Delpit and defensive back Kristian Fulton are among the defensive stars that could be considered by teams with needs at those positions.

One of Burrow's top targets, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, could also be in the first-round mix as part of a positional group that could be one of the strongest in the draft class.

2020 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: A.J. Epensea, DE, Iowa

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

11. New York Jets: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

15. Denver Broncos: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Buffalo Bills: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

23. New England Patriots: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

24. New Orleans Saints: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

25. Minnesota Vikings: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

27. Seattle Seahawks: Julian Okwara, Edge, Notre Dame

28. Baltimore Ravens: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

29. Tennessee Titans: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

30. Green Bay Packers: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

31. San Francisco 49ers: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU

John Amis/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons appear to be a perfect landing spot for an edge-rusher.

The NFC South squad announced a week ago it would not go forth with negotiations with Vic Beasley, who is set to become a free agent.

During his five seasons with the Falcons, Beasley racked up 46 quarterback hits, 37.5 sacks and 36 tackles for loss.

If the Falcons want to fill that void in the first round, Chaisson, who played two of his final three college games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, could be there for the taking.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller had the 20-year-old landing with the Falcons in his most-recent mock draft, while ESPN.com's Todd McShay placed him at No. 14 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Miller broke down the defensive end's ability when discussing his fit with the Falcons.

"Chaisson can bend, he has burst and he's long enough to affect the passing game even when he can't complete the sack," he wrote.

During LSU's title run, Chaisson produced 6.5 sacks, two passes defended and a forced fumble.

His numbers are lower than other pass-rushers because of the talent on the LSU squad and the game planning away from his side of the field.

Chaisson should be one of a few options considered by the Falcons, as Iowa's A.J. Epenesa and Penn State's Yetur Gross-Matos could be among the best pass-rushers available.

But the LSU player's rise during the second half of the season could be enough to convince Atlanta to take a chance on his potential to become Beasley's replacement.

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Jefferson may have been the biggest beneficiary from LSU's title run, as he produced 333 receiving yards on 23 catches in the College Football Playoff.

The junior finished the campaign with 111 receptions for 1,540 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns, four of which came in the Peach Bowl blowout of Oklahoma.

Jefferson's three consecutive 100-yard outings to close the season put more eyes on him as a first-round prospect.

However, the 21-year-old faces plenty of competition at what could be considered the deepest position in the draft class.

Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and Tee Higgins of Clemson are among the top wide receiver prospects.

Where Jefferson lands in the first round may depend on how early the first wideout is chosen.

At the moment, both Miller and McShay have Jerry Jeudy as the initial wide receiver off the board at No. 12 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The good news for Jefferson is plenty of teams from Nos. 12-32 have needs at the position, including Philadelphia, Baltimore, New England and potentially Dallas if it fails to re-sign Amari Cooper.

The Eagles are an intriguing fit because they need to find upgrades for Carson Wentz to work with after dealing with a litany of injuries.

Baltimore has to bolster its receiving unit with another threat or two for Lamar Jackson, while New England and New Orleans could also add to their depth at the position to make a stronger postseason push.

Green Bay could add a second target behind Davante Adams as well at No. 30, which is where McShay projected Jefferson to go.

Regardless of where he lands, Jefferson should be chosen in the first round due to his impressive junior campaign and the need for contenders to improve at that roster spot.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com and Pro Football Reference.