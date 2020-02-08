Don Mattingly: 'I Don't Know' How Voter Could Leave Derek Jeter off HOF Ballot

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

It's been a few weeks since the Baseball Hall of Fame announced the results of this year's voting, and Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly is still trying to understand how Derek Jeter wasn't unanimously accepted to Cooperstown.

"From my viewpoint, it doesn't really matter," Mattingly told the Associated Press. "But I'm thinking to myself, I don't know how you could look at anything in his career and say it's not Hall of Fame. So I'll leave it at that."

Jeter missed out on becoming the second-ever unanimous selection by just one vote out of 397. The voter who left him off the ballot has decided not to reveal themself. Former Yankees star Mariano Rivera remains the only player to every receive 100 percent of the vote.

