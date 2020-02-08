NFL Draft 2020: Notable Predictions from Top Experts Around the Web

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Nobody knows what exactly will happen during the 2020 NFL draft. Many NFL insiders will have information from teams that suggests what could go down on draft night, but there are still surprises every year.

Various NFL analysts and experts have released mocks for the upcoming draft, which is set to take place April 23-25 in Las Vegas, and here are some of the top predictions from experts around the web.

Panthers draft replacement for Kuechly



The retirement of Luke Kuechly, who was a five-time All-Pro in eight NFL seasons, has left a gaping hole in the Carolina Panthers defense.

Now, the team must find a new middle linebacker to anchor its defense. With the No. 7 overall pick in the upcoming draft, Josh Edwards of CBS Sports is projecting Carolina to use that selection on linebacker Isaiah Simmons from Clemson.

"If there were a perfect example involving Kuechly's retirement, this is it," Edwards wrote. "Simmons is a tremendous talent that offers significant versatility to any team that acquires him."

Simmons was a dynamic player on Clemson's defense this past season. He had 104 tackles, seven sacks, three interceptions and a forced fumble while helping the Tigers reach the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Carolina has a few holes on its roster after going 5-11 this past season, so there are numerous ways it could go with its top selection. But this is a pick that would make sense after Kuechly's retirement, assuming that Simmons is still on the board.

Herbert falls to Colts at No. 13

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Indianapolis will likely be in the market for a quarterback this offseason. After Andrew Luck retired last preseason, the Colts turned to backup Jacoby Brissett to lead their offense.

Brissett didn't have a bad season, passing for 2,942 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions, but Indianapolis went 7-9 and missed the playoffs. Now, with a full offseason to decide what direction to go, it could be the time to find a long-term answer at quarterback.

In Todd McShay's latest mock draft for ESPN.com, he has Indianapolis selecting Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, who falls to No. 13 in this scenario.

"After using seven of their 10 picks on defense in 2019, the Colts can't pass on this tremendous value at a premier position," McShay wrote. "One more thing to consider: Brissett is signed through the 2020 season, meaning Indianapolis wouldn't have to throw Herbert to the wolves out of the gate."

Herbert is one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft class after his impressive senior season at Oregon this past fall. He threw for 3,471 yards, 32 touchdowns and just six interceptions and led his team to a Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin at the end of the season.

If he is still on the board at No. 13, the Colts should take him. Perhaps they should even trade up to ensure they can draft the former Ducks leader.

Raiders add offensive playmaker early

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In their first draft as the Las Vegas Raiders, it's no surprise that they'll be looking for an offensive weapon to complement quarterback Derek Carr and running back Josh Jacobs. They had a No. 1 wide receiver heading into last season in Antonio Brown, but, of course, he never ended up playing a game for them.

With two first-round draft picks, the Raiders will likely look to add a top receiver with one of those selections. Many mock drafts are projecting them to take former Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy, including the latest by Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

"Jeudy is an elite route-runner with awesome balance, agility and burst," Miller wrote. "He's exactly what the Raiders lack."

In his last two seasons at Alabama, Jeudy had more than 1,000 yards and at least 10 touchdowns each year. He scored 26 touchdowns over his three-year career for the Crimson Tide.

Jeudy should give the Raiders an immediate boost on offense, which is something they'll need heading into their first season in Las Vegas.