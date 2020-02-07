2020 NFL Draft: Full List of Scouting Combine Invitees Released

The NFL unveiled the list of 337 former college players who will make their way to Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine at the end of February. 

Quarterbacks Joe Burrow, Jake Fromm, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa have all been added to the combine roster, which takes place from February 24 to March 1 and will give teams a chance to evaluate players up close before the NFL draft begins on April 23. 

An invite doesn't necessarily guarantee a player will show up on the field in Indiana. Last year's No. 1 overall pick, Kyler Murray, declined to participate in the events but still interviewed with teams during the course of the week.

     

