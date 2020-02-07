NFL Draft 2020: 1st-Round Order, Mock Draft Predictions and More

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

It's tough to win a Super Bowl championship without a top-tier quarterback.

If the Kansas City Chiefs didn't have Patrick Mahomes leading their offense, then they may not have completed their fourth-quarter comeback against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. He had two touchdown passes in the final six minutes, 13 seconds of the 31-20 victory, which included the go-ahead score with 2:44 remaining.

Teams that don't currently have a franchise quarterback are hoping they can obtain one in the upcoming NFL draft. And there are some talented players who, like Mahomes, could go from being a first-round pick to a Super Bowl champion.

Here's a look at a mock draft for the first round of the NFL draft, which is set to take place April 23-25 in Las Vegas, followed by a breakdown of the top three quarterbacks in this year's class.

NFL Mock Draft, 1st Round

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

10. Cleveland Browns: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

11. New York Jets: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

15. Denver Broncos: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

19. Las Vegas Raiders: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

22. Buffalo Bills: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

23. New England Patriots: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

24. New Orleans Saints: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

25. Minnesota Vikings: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

26. Miami Dolphins: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle Seahawks: Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn

28. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

29. Tennessee Titans: Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan

30. Green Bay Packers: Zack Baun, Edge, Wisconsin

31. San Francisco 49ers: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

Top Quarterback Breakdown

Joe Burrow, LSU

This past season, Joe Burrow did things that no SEC quarterback had done before, much less an LSU quarterback. And that resulted in him winning the Heisman Trophy and leading the Tigers to the national championship and a 15-0 season.

The 23-year-old led the nation with 5,671 passing yards and 60 passing touchdowns, while throwing only six interceptions. He also excelled on the biggest stage, passing for 956 yards, 12 touchdowns and no interceptions in LSU's College Football Playoff victories over Oklahoma and Clemson.

Because of Burrow's exceptional final college season, he played his way to likely being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft. It's a perfect fit for the Bengals, who will be looking to add a quarterback following Andy Dalton's struggles in recent years.

Cincinnati needs a new leader, and Burrow will be the signal-caller it turns to as it looks to get back to the postseason and notch its first playoff win since the 1990 season.

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

If Tua Tagovailoa had stayed healthy this past season, there's a chance he could have been in the conversation for the No. 1 pick. But now, there are some concerns after the former Crimson Tide quarterback underwent season-ending hip surgery in November.

However, the 21-year-old is still a talented quarterback, and as long as he stays healthy, he should go on to have a successful career in the NFL. Over the past two seasons at Alabama, he passed for 6,806 yards and 76 touchdowns while throwing only nine interceptions.

Despite the durability concerns, Tagovailoa shouldn't fall out of the top five in the draft. The Dolphins, who are selecting at No. 5, need a quarterback as Josh Rosen does not seem to be the long-term answer for them at the position.

Tagovailoa would bring excitement to Miami, and he could provide leadership as it looks to end two decades of struggles. The Dolphins' last playoff victory came in the 2000 season, and they've only reached the postseason three times since.

Justin Herbert, Oregon

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

It's possible there will be three quarterbacks selected in the top 10 of this year's draft, and if that happens, it's likely Herbert will join Burrow and Tagovailoa in coming off the board early.

The 21-year-old stayed for his senior year at Oregon, which may have even helped his draft stock. This past season, he passed for 3,471 yards, 32 touchdowns and only six interceptions, all of which were career bests.

As for a potential fit, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get picked by the Chargers at No. 6. Philip Rivers is an unrestricted free agent and is coming off a season in which he threw his lowest touchdown total since 2012 (23) and the joint-second-most interceptions of his 16-year career (20).

If Herbert goes to the Chargers, he'd have the potential to quickly make an impact, as their offense is already filled with talented players such as running back Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Keenan Allen. It would be a great spot for Herbert to begin his pro career.