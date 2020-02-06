Todd Gurley Rumors: Sean McVay to Meet with Rams RB Before Deciding His Future

Leila Coker/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and running back Todd Gurley will reportedly meet to discuss his usage during the 2019 season and the health of his left knee before deciding how to move forward.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the update Thursday:

Gurley, who led the NFL with 1,229 touches from 2015 through 2018 (via Pro Football Reference), didn't record his first 20-carry game of the 2019 campaign until Week 11 against the Chicago Bears.

The 25-year-old University of Georgia product finished the year with 223 carries for 857 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns. His 31 catches were the lowest total since his rookie season.

After the 2019 season, Gurley shrugged off questions about his health, which first amplified after his limited usage during the 2018 playoffs.

"Nah, man, just some rest," he told reporters after being asked whether he needed any offseason surgeries. "... For the most part, I was able to finish out the season healthy."

Gurley is entering the first year of his four-year, $57.5 million contract extension with the Rams. He's due a $7.55 million roster bonus on March 15, and his 2020 salary becomes fully guaranteed on March 20, per Spotrac.

That means L.A. effectively has a month to decide whether to keep the three-time Pro Bowler or release him for $4.65 million in salary-cap savings for 2020.

The Rams don't have an obvious replacement for Gurley on their roster. Neither Malcolm Brown (3.7 YPC) nor Darrell Henderson Jr. (3.8 YPC) were overly impressive in reserve roles last season.

That creates a complex situation for Los Angeles, which dropped to 9-7 and failed to make the playoffs in 2019 after going 13-3 and reaching the Super Bowl in 2018.