Raheem Mostert Offers to Return Damien Williams' Super Bowl Jersey After Swap

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert has a generous return policy.

Following Super Bowl LIV, Mostert swapped jerseys with Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams. Sensing Williams might want to keep a piece of history following the Chiefs' 31-20 win, he tweeted he'd be willing to give Williams back his No. 26 jersey:

Williams ran for 104 yards and caught four passes for 29 yards while scoring two touchdowns in Kansas City's victory. He was responsible for the Chiefs' go-ahead touchdown with 2:50 left in the fourth quarter.

He appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live following the Super Bowl and talked about his jersey exchange with Mostert, explaining how he received a call from his mother, who asked where he had his Super Bowl uniform.

Mostert made it clear he'd respect Williams' desire for a redo.

"If he calls me back and he's like, 'Hey, can we swap jerseys back?' then I'm more than happy to," he said, per The Athletic's Matt Barrows. "Because I know the sentimental value it has to him."