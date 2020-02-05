Kris Bryant Trade Rumors: 'Multiple NL Teams' Contacted Cubs About Possible Deal

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IFebruary 5, 2020

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant throws out Los Angeles Dodgers' Austin Barnes for a ground out during the third inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

MLB was rocked by a three-team blockbuster trade sending All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night, and the aftershock can be felt in Chicago. 

ESPN 1000's David Kaplan reported Wednesday that "multiple" National League clubs have contacted the Cubs about a potential trade for All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant, "offering packages" of prospects and young talent. 

"Unsure if a deal gets done before Opening Day," Kaplan added. "If one doesn't, [the] Cubs probably hang on to him until July trade deadline."

     

