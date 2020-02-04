Todd McShay 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Burrow, Young, Okudah Projected 1-2-3

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow remains the choice for the Cincinnati Bengals with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. That's according to ESPN's Todd McShay, who released his second mock draft Monday.

Burrow, who also held the top spot in McShay's first mock in December, is followed by a pair of college teammates: He has the Washington Redskins selecting Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and the Detroit Lions taking cornerback Jeff Okudah.

