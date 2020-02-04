Todd McShay 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Burrow, Young, Okudah Projected 1-2-3

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2020

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who is considered a frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy, acknowledges the crowd as he is pulled from his last game in Tiger Stadium, in the fourth quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. LSU won 50-7. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow remains the choice for the Cincinnati Bengals with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. That's according to ESPN's Todd McShay, who released his second mock draft Monday.

Burrow, who also held the top spot in McShay's first mock in December, is followed by a pair of college teammates: He has the Washington Redskins selecting Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and the Detroit Lions taking cornerback Jeff Okudah.

                 

