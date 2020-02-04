2020 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Where 1st-Round Prospects Will Land

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The opening selections of the 2020 NFL draft could possess a handful of prospects who featured on college football's biggest stage.

Each of the four College Football Playoff participants has a chance to place at least one player in the top 10.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is projected to represent the national champion at No. 1, while Ohio State's Chase Young and Jeff Okudah could be taken soon after.

Clemson's Isaiah Simmons may follow the two Buckeyes off the board as a defensive player with a high ceiling.

Even Oklahoma, who was blown out by LSU in the Peach Bowl, could send wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to the podium early on April 23.

Alabama, Georgia and Oregon are among the other schools that could be represented in the top 10, so a good chunk of names called first by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell should be familiar to even the most casual fan of the collegiate game.

2020 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: A.J. Epensea, DE, Iowa

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

11. New York Jets: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

15. Denver Broncos: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Buffalo Bills: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

23. New England Patriots: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

24. New Orleans Saints: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

25. Minnesota Vikings: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

27. Seattle Seahawks: Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame

28. Baltimore Ravens: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

29. Tennessee Titans: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

30. Green Bay Packers: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

31. San Francisco 49ers: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers fans should be salivating at the thought of Simmons replacing the retired Luke Kuechly in the middle of defense.

Simmons may not be an All-Pro from day one, but he could be molded into the replacement for Kuechly, who finished his career with 1,092 tackles, 18 interceptions and 12.5 sacks.

Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner is one of the draft experts who currently projects Simmons to land at No. 7 with the Panthers. "Simmons is just the athletic freak who can fill the big shoes left by Luke Kuechly's retirement," Renner noted in his most recent mock draft.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has Simmons falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 9.

"Isaiah Simmons had a dominant year for Clemson showing his versatility as a safety, linebacker, cornerback and all-around eraser for the Tigers defense," Miller said in his latest mock draft piece. "Where he'll play in the NFL is only limited by the imagination of his defensive coordinator."

Simmons racked up 104 tackles, eight passes defended, seven sacks and three interceptions for the ACC champion.

While he is listed as a linebacker, the 6'4", 230-pound junior could also shift into a secondary role, which is one of the reasons why scouts and draft experts are heaping praise on him.

In Carolina, he would likely start in Kuechly's position to try and soften the blow of losing a seven-time Pro Bowl selection. If he falls past the Panthers, the Jaguars should scoop him up to improve a defense that was one of nine units in the NFL to allow over 6,000 yards in 2019.

If Simmons somehow drops past No. 9, the Cleveland Browns should take a long look at No. 10 to add him to Joe Schobert and Mack Wilson at linebacker.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals need to add to their offensive core around Kyler Murray.

Lamb could be the perfect fit because is familiar with last year's No. 1 overall pick. He recorded the first of his back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at Oklahoma with Murray at quarterback in 2018.

The 6'2", 189-pounder would bring a physical presence to the Arizona wide receiver corps, as he produced the top two single-game yards-after-contact totals of any draft-eligible receivers, per Pro Football Focus College Football:

Murray had two targets earn more than 500 receiving yards in his rookie season, and one of them was 36-year-old Larry Fitzgerald.

Since Fitzgerald will not be around forever, the Cardinals should stock up on young prospects at the position to thrive with Murray and learn under the experienced wideout.

Lamb and Christian Kirk could wreak havoc on opposing secondaries and produce more explosive plays from the Arizona offense.

Selecting a player familiar with the offensive style could also help the adjustment process to the NFL.

In a tough NFC West, the Cardinals could use every advantage they can find to improve on a 5-10-1 campaign, and Lamb could be the ideal selection at No. 8.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com and Pro Football Reference.