NFL Mock Draft 2020: Latest 1st-Round Predictions for Marquee Prospects

The 2019 NFL season is over, so let's turn our focus to the 2020 campaign.

Before we can break down potential matchups and look ahead to teams' schedules for next season, the first step is analyzing the upcoming NFL draft, which is set to take place from April 23-25 in Las Vegas. Teams will shape their future and look for upgrades that can help their team for the upcoming season.

The Cincinnati Bengals will be the first team on the clock, as they own the No. 1 overall pick after going 2-14 this past season.

Here's a look at how the first round of the upcoming draft could unfold, followed by a breakdown of the top three selections.

NFL Mock Draft, First Round

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

10. Cleveland Browns: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

11. New York Jets: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

15. Denver Broncos: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

19. Las Vegas Raiders: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

22. Buffalo Bills: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

23. New England Patriots: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

24. New Orleans Saints: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

25. Minnesota Vikings: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

26. Miami Dolphins: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle Seahawks: Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn

28. Baltimore Ravens: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

29. Tennessee Titans: Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan

30. Green Bay Packers: Zack Baun, Edge, Wisconsin

31. San Francisco 49ers: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

There shouldn't be much suspense surrounding this year's top overall selection.

The Bengals need a quarterback, as it's become clear Andy Dalton isn't the long-term answer for them. He passed for 3,494 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 13 games this past year.

Over nine seasons as Cincinnati's starting quarterback, the team has never won a playoff game. And it hasn't reached the postseason since the 2015 season.

Burrow played his way to the top pick with an impressive final season at LSU. He won the Heisman Trophy, led the nation with 5,671 passing yards and 60 passing touchdowns and guided the Tigers to the national championship and a 15-0 season.

This is the easiest pick to project in the first round: Burrow will become the Bengals' new franchise quarterback.

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Redskins have a lot of holes on their roster, so there's an argument to be made that they should trade down, stockpile picks and address various areas of need. But that's going to be difficult to do when there's a player as talented as Chase Young on the board.

The 20-year-old led the country with 16.5 sacks despite playing in only 11 games for Ohio State. He had at least half a sack in each of his first nine games and was a constant force on the Buckeyes' defensive front. Opposing offensive lines knew they needed to double-team the talented edge-rusher, too.

There are other reasons why Young going to the Redskins makes sense. He went to DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md., and he played with quarterback Dwayne Haskins and wide receiver Terry McLaurin at Ohio State. Plus, new Washington head coach Ron Rivera is a defensive-minded coach, so it's likely he'd love to have him on his team.

Young will improve an already solid Redskins pass-rushing unit and quickly make an impact in the NFL.

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

It won't take long for one of Young's Ohio State teammates to also come off the board.

Jeff Okudah is a talented cornerback prospect who should quickly help fill a void in the Lions' secondary. He had 35 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and nine pass deflections for the Buckeyes this past season, helping them win the Big Ten championship and reach the College Football Playoff.

Detroit has a lot of needs, especially on defense, so it can't go wrong with taking the best available player on the board, which will be Okudah at this point.

It's also possible the Lions could trade down if there's a team below them that wants to trade up to ensure they get a top quarterback, such as Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert.