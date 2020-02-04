NFL Draft 2020: Updated Selection Order and Top Prospects Post-Super Bowl

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Ohio State Buckeyes are expected to have a heavy presence near the top of the 2020 NFL draft.

Defensive end Chase Young and defensive back Jeff Okudah are two of the highest-rated prospects in the draft class, and they could land at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, when April 23 rolls around.

Ohio State may have an influence on each of the top three selections, as LSU quarterback Joe Burrow came to Baton Rouge, Louisiana from the Buckeyes.

When Young and Okudah are chosen, they will extend Ohio State's streak of multiple first-round selections to five years.

2020 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

11. New York Jets: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. Indianapolis Colts: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

15. Denver Broncos: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Buffalo Bills: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

23. New England Patriots: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

24. New Orleans Saints: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

25. Minnesota Vikings: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

27. Seattle Seahawks: Julian Okwara, Edge, Notre Dame

28. Baltimore Ravens: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

29. Tennessee Titans: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

30. Green Bay Packers: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

31. San Francisco 49ers: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins are in a similar situation as the San Francisco 49ers in 2019 at No. 2.

Defensive line is not the most pressing need on the roster, but the best available player is at that position.

That is why Young could follow in the footsteps of Nick Bosa as the second consecutive Ohio State defensive end to be the No. 2 overall selection.

During the buildup to Super Bowl 54, Bosa delivered high praise for Young, per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors:

Young finished his junior campaign with the Buckeyes with a higher pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus than Myles Garrett did at Texas A&M in 2016:

If the Redskins take him, Young would join an interior group full of young talent. Matthew Ioannidis, Montez Sweat and Jonathan Allen, all of whom are 25 or younger, had the top three sack totals on the Redskins roster in 2019.

Between those three players, defensive tackle Da'Ron Payne and Young, Ron Rivera would have a strong young core to work with in his first season in charge.

They may not lead Washington to playoff success, like San Francisco's collection of interior talent did with Bosa in 2019, but the selection of Young could help the Redskins improve their record by a few games.

Jeff Okudah, DB, Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

After Burrow and Young are selected, the draft board becomes more open, as a handful of teams possess a wide array of needs.

The Detroit Lions could add more protection for Matthew Stafford, but they need to patch up holes in their secondary as well.

The NFC North side allowed over 200 passing yards to all but three of its opponents, and it was gashed for 300 or more yards through the air six times. Matt Patricia's side only managed seven interceptions over 16 games.

Okudah could be the solution to Detroit's secondary issues, as he was named a unanimous All-American and a First-Team All-Big Ten honoree.

The Ohio State product already has fans inside the Detroit locker room, as defensive back Darius Slay complimented his play to Tim Twentyman of the team's official website.

"He's a hell of a player," Slay said. "I've watched his film, watched some of his games. He competed at a high level. There's a lot of stuff I could help him with.