Sabrina Ionescu, No. 3 Oregon Make Statement with Win vs. No. 4 UConn

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

It was legendary player over legendary program on Monday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.

While Sabrina Ionescu fell just short of her 24th career triple-double with 10 points, nine assists, nine rebounds and two steals, she helped lead the No. 3 Oregon Ducks to a 74-56 road victory over the No. 4 Connecticut Huskies.

Oregon improved to 20-2 on the season and further solidified its chance at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA women's basketball tournament, while Connecticut fell to 19-2 on the campaign.

Monday's win in the potential Final Four preview was far from a solo effort for the star guard, though.

Ruthy Hebard consistently battled inside on her way to a double-double of 22 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks, while Erin Boley scored 13 points behind three triples. Satou Sabally (17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists) turned in an all around-gem with outside shooting, facilitating and rebounding, and Minyon Moore added 12 points and six dimes as the other half of the dynamic backcourt.

The Ducks wasted little time sending a message, building a 10-point lead after the first quarter and extending it to 13 by halftime.

Their 2-3 zone suffocated the Huskies' penetration for stretches and forced the ball to the outside, and the ability to switch to a higher-pressure defense helped create 15 turnovers as the visitors pushed the lead to as many as 20 in the second half.

Oregon was also impressive in transition with Ionescu finding cutters early before she controlled the tempo late and prevented any realistic comeback efforts from the Huskies.

Crystal Dangerfield led UConn with 19 points, hitting four threes and going 7-of-11 from the floor, but was the only Husky starter to hit double figures. Anna Makurat added 13 points and four assists off the bench in the losing effort.

The Huskies didn't manage a single second-chance point and were outscored in the paint 44-14 by the Ducks.

Both teams are in action at home Friday when Oregon hosts the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats and Connecticut faces the Memphis Tigers.