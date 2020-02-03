Greg Olsen Rumors: Redskins, Bills Visits Planned After Panthers Release

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Former Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears tight end Greg Olsen is reportedly drawing interest from multiple teams heading into the offseason.

On Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Olsen is slated to visit the Buffalo Bills and Washington this week.

There are connections in place for both teams, as Olsen played for Washington head coach Ron Rivera in Carolina. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane also used to work in the Panthers' front office.

This comes after the Panthers announced Thursday that they mutually parted ways with the tight end following nine seasons.

Considering how productive Olsen was in Carolina, it's no surprise that Rivera and Beane would be interested in him.

The Panthers acquired him in July 2011 via a trade with the Bears, and he proceeded to become the franchise's all-time leading tight end in catches (524), receiving yards (6,463) and 100-yard receiving games (10), in addition to being second in touchdown catches (39).

Olsen made three straight Pro Bowls from 2014 through 2016 and bounced back from two injury-marred campaigns with 52 catches for 597 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games in 2019.

That suggests he can still be a valuable weapon in an aerial attack even though he turns 35 in March.

Both Buffalo and Washington could use a reliable tight end. Dawson Knox led all Buffalo tight ends with 388 receiving yards in 2019, while Jeremy Sprinkle led all Washington tight ends with 241 receiving yards.

Washington's Jordan Reed has dealt with a number of injuries over the year, and Spotrac noted the team could save $8.5 million in cap space by cutting him, the highest mark of any tight end leaguewide.

Such a move could clear the way for Olsen to join his former coach in Washington.