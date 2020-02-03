NFL Mock Draft 2020: Latest Post-Super Bowl Predictions for 1st Round

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Super Bowl LIV is over. The Kansas City Chiefs are NFL champions, and the football world can now officially move on to the 2020 offseason. For most teams, this means a heavy focus on free agency and April's NFL draft.

Ideally, the draft will provide teams with the talent influx needed to get where the Chiefs are today. It won't happen for every team or with every top pick.

However, the fact Kansas City drafted players such as Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce shows that teams can draft a championship core.

The question is which draft pairing might one day result in a Super Bowl title.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

8. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

11. New York Jets: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

13. Indianapolis Colts: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

15. Denver Broncos: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Zack Baun, Edge, Wisconsin

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

21. Philadelphia Eagles: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

22. Buffalo Bills: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans Saints: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

25. Minnesota Vikings: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

27. Seattle Seahawks: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

28. Baltimore Ravens: Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

29. Tennessee Titans: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville



30. Green Bay Packers: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

31. San Francisco 49ers: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

While the Washington Redskins aren't ready to contend for a title right away, adding Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young would be a good first step in that direction.

Young, who had 16.5 sacks this past season, is widely viewed as an equal prospect to 2019 second pick Nick Bosa.

Bosa helped the San Francisco 49ers reach Super Bowl LIV and may have had a shot at the MVP award had the 49ers won.

Statistically, Bosa wasn't all that impressive against Kansas City—three tackles a sack and a forced fumble—but he had an enormous impact on the game. He was frequently within a few steps of getting the sack and gave Mahomes almost no time in the pocket early.

This is the sort of player Young could be for Washington. Pairing him with Montez Sweat could instantly give the Redskins an elite pass rush, something both the Chiefs and 49ers carried into Sunday's matchup.

7. Carolina Panthers: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Another player who starred in the Super Bowl was Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who finished with nine receptions for 105 yards. His 44-yard reception in the fourth quarter helped spark Kansas City's late-game surge and put the team in position to win.

Alabama's Jerry Jeudy isn't the pure burner Hill is, but he can be an elite wide receiver at the next level.

A superb route-runner with game-breaking ability to spare, Jeudy had a similarly huge performance against Michigan in the Vbro Citrus Bowl. He had six catches for 204 yards and a touchdown in that game, finishing the 2019 season with 1,163 yards and 10 scores.

If Jeudy lasts to the seventh pick—a possibility, if there is a quarterback run—he would be a great fit for the Panthers. Carolina has a budding star receiver in D.J. Moore, and pairing him and Jeudy would give the team the sort of elite wide receiver tandem the Chiefs have in Hill and Sammy Watkins.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

The Chiefs are already being considered the early favorites for the 2021 Super Bowl, according to Caesars, and it's hard to envision them as a better team than they were this year. However, Kansas City could strengthen its roster by adding Georgia running back D'Andre Swift.

Damien Williams was more than serviceable in the Super Bowl, racking up 104 rushing yards, 29 receiving yards and two touchdowns. However, the Chiefs struggled to consistently run the ball in the regular season—they averaged just 98.1 yards per game on the ground.

Adding Swift could change that.

"Overall, Swift has a similar skill set to Josh Jacobs, and I expect comparable results at the next level," NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah wrote.

Jacobs topped the 1,990-yard mark for the Raiders as a rookie and was runner-up for Offensive Rookie of the Year. If Swift can be that sort of back, he can give Kansas City an even more lethal offense than it already has.