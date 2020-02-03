NFL Draft 2020: Post-Super Bowl Order and Projections for Top Prospects

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The teams at the top of the 2020 NFL draft will be hoping to discover a young quarterback who can lead them to years of success, just as the Kansas City Chiefs did with Patrick Mahomes in 2017.

The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to get younger under center with the selection of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow at No. 1.

The 23-year-old is the top pick in most mock drafts, and he could be the first of three players at his position to land in the top 10.

Before a second signal-caller hears his name called, though, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is expected to shake hands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The 20-year-old was one of the most dominant players in college football during his junior campaign, and he is projected to be a force at the professional level, which is why he is pegged as the No. 2 pick at the moment.

2020 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

10. Cleveland Browns: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

11. New York Jets: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

13. Indianapolis Colts: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

15. Denver Broncos: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

16. Atlanta Falcons: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

17. Dallas Cowboys: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

22. Buffalo Bills: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

23. New England Patriots: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

24. New Orleans Saints: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

25. Minnesota Vikings: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

27. Seattle Seahawks: Julian Okwara, Edge, Notre Dame

28. Baltimore Ravens: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

29. Tennessee Titans: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

30. Green Bay Packers: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

31. San Francisco 49ers: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

32. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Top Prospects

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Burrow comes into the NFL off one of the best individual college seasons in history. The senior quarterback threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns while leading LSU to the national championship.

The success he achieved in the new-look Tigers offense under the influence of Joe Brady, who left LSU to become the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator, turned heads and skyrocketed him up draft boards.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah and Bleacher Report's Matt Miller are among the draft experts slotting Burrow into the No. 1 pick.

The potential selection of Burrow would allow the Bengals to move on from Andy Dalton and find a young quarterback for second-year head coach Zac Taylor to develop.

Before Taylor moved to Cincinnati, he was the quarterbacks coach with the Los Angeles Rams. In 2018, he was part of the staff that helped Jared Goff produce career highs in passing yards and touchdowns.

The Bengals selected Ryan Finley in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft as a possible backup to Dalton, but he did not impress in three starts, as he completed 47.1 percent of his passes.

Dalton totaled 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions over 13 appearances. With so much reliance on the quarterback position in the NFL, those numbers aren't good enough for a successful season.

By drafting Burrow, Taylor gets a chance to mold a young prospect in an attempt to force a way up the AFC North standings.

Winning in the division will be difficult with the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns coming off a regular season in which they combined to go 24-20.

Burrow will at least give the Bengals a chance to be competitive while ushering in a new era of the franchise if Dalton moves on to another team.

Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Young landing at No. 2 seems like as much of a lock as Burrow going first.

The junior defensive end was the most dominant defensive player for a long stretch of the college football season.

In matchups with Penn State and Wisconsin, he totaled seven of his FBS-leading 16.5 sacks.

Young's totals dried up in the final two contests, but his talent on the edge should convince the Washington Redskins to add him to their roster.

New Redskins head coach Ron Rivera has a defensive background, and he selected defensive players with three of his last five first-round picks with the Carolina Panthers.

Young would give Washington an extra weapon on the interior to get after Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott and Daniel Jones six times a year in the NFC East.

He would also be a great addition to the young core on the defensive line that includes 24-year-old Jonathan Allen and 23-year-old Montez Sweat.

Allen and Sweat combined for 23 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for loss and 13 sacks during the 2019 campaign.

An improved pass rush could help the Redskins improve on their point concession after allowing 12 opponents to score over 20 points during their 3-13 season.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com and Pro Football Reference.