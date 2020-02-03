Super Bowl 2021: Date, Location, Vegas Odds and Team Predictions

Matt York/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will likely be in the mix to return to the Super Bowl in the 2020-21 NFL season.

Both sides are set up for long-term success, and that is recognized by their places on the odds chart to capture Super Bowl 55.

However, a repeat of Sunday's matchup is unlikely to occur since the last time two opponents faced each other in back-to-back championship games was the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills in 1993 and 1994.

The Chiefs are expected to face stiff competition from the Baltimore Ravens, while the 49ers could once again have resistance to their title claim from within the NFC West in the form of the Seattle Seahawks.

Super Bowl 55 Information

Date: Sunday, February 7

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Super Bowl 55 Odds

Odds via Caesars.

Kansas City (+600)

Baltimore (+700)

San Francisco (+900)

New Orleans (+1,100)

New England (+1,400)

Pittsburgh (+1,500)

Seattle (+1,600)

Dallas (+1,800)

Green Bay (+1,800)

Cleveland (+2,500)

Philadelphia (+2,500)

Minnesota (+2,500)

Los Angeles Rams (+2,800)

Chicago (+3,000)

Los Angeles Chargers (+3,000)

Buffalo (+3,000)

Las Vegas (+3,000)

Houston (+3,000)

Tennessee (+3,000)

Indianapolis (+3,500)

Atlanta (+4,000)

Tampa Bay (+5,000)

Arizona (+6,000)

New York Jets (+6,000)

Denver (+7,500)

Jacksonville (+7,500)

Miami (+10,000)

New York Giants (+10,000)

Detroit (+10,000)

Carolina (+10,000)

Cincinnati (+20,000)

Washington (+20,000)

Early Matchup Prediction

Baltimore vs. San Francisco

Baltimore, Kansas City and San Francisco appear to be in the best shape to contend for a title on a regular basis with quarterbacks locked into starting roles.

The 49ers will return Deebo Samuel and George Kittle as the top targets for Jimmy Garoppolo, and their rushing attack could be even more dominant next season.

Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert will be joined by Jerick McKinnon in the backfield, as long as he recovers from an ACL injury suffered before the 2019 campaign.

McKinnon was brought into the squad to be the feature back, but those plans changed in August.

If head coach Kyle Shanahan utilizes a handful of running backs in his offensive scheme again, the 49ers' ground game could be even more potent than it was on the run to Super Bowl 54.

They could also wreak havoc on defense, with Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas, Dee Ford and DeForest Buckner back on the defensive line.

San Francisco's defense held eight opponents under 20 points, and its offense racked up over 30 points on nine occasions.

If the top players from the Super Bowl run continue to shine and the 49ers add another wide receiver or two for Garoppolo to work with, they could be at the forefront of the NFC once more.

If they make it back to the Super Bowl, they would be the first NFC side since the Seahawks in 2013 and 2014 to win back-to-back conference championships.

The path to Raymond James Stadium could be more difficult for the Chiefs, who are the favorite to win it all in 2021.

Their biggest challenge will be Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, who crashed out in the divisional round as the No. 1 seed.

The Baltimore quarterback has yet to win a playoff game, but the foundation is in place for him to lead the AFC North squad to a championship tilt.

Jackson and Mark Ingram both ran for over 1,000 yards in 2019, and they could receive support from Justice Hill, who had 225 rushing yards in his rookie campaign.

In Mark Andrews, Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle, Jackson has plenty of targets from the tight end position, but he needs one or two more wide receivers to match the depth the Chiefs have.

Marquise Brown was the only Baltimore wideout to eclipse 500 receiving yards. If John Harbaugh goes after a few targets in the NFL draft or free agency, his offense could be more productive than it was in Jackson's first full season as a starter.

If they combine an improved offense with a defense that held eight foes under 300 total yards, the Ravens could find a way back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2013.

The Chiefs are expected to be their main competition based off what we know about the AFC rosters at the moment.

Given how unlikely it is to see a repeat matchup in the Super Bowl, either Kansas City or San Francisco—or possibly both—won't make it to Tampa.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.