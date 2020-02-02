Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Honored at Super Bowl 54

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

The NFL honored former NBA legend Kobe Bryant and others with a moment of silence ahead of Super Bowl 54 on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The 41-year-old was killed in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others: John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and pilot Ara Zobayan.

The league also honored Pro Football Hall of Famer Chris Doleman, who died Tuesday at 58 years old.

All of the players lined up at the 24-yard lines pregame in honor of the number Bryant wore for the second half of his career.

The players also found their own way to honor the superstar.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced earlier this week he would recognize Bryant ahead of the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

"Kobe was a special person," Goodell told reporters. "I did have the opportunity to meet him. He obviously brought a lot to our world and I think all of us not only feel for the tragic events to his family, but as well as everybody else who was a passenger in that helicopter. It's hard to understand and it's hard to process."

Bryant is known as one of the best players in NBA history, currently ranked fourth all-time in points scored. He was an 18-time All-Star and helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA titles in his 20 years in the league, all with one team.

While he earned his fame on the basketball court, his impact was felt throughout the sports world and especially football, which was apparent during the Pro Bowl following his death.

"Everybody in our locker room was hurting," Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said Jan. 26, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN. "Some of these guys don't know Kobe at all but he's in our hearts. He did something for the game."

The league found a way to honor Bryant and all the victims of the helicopter crash, as well as Doleman, ahead of the sport's biggest event of the season.