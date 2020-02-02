Mookie Betts Trade Rumors: NL Execs See Dodgers Deal as 'Inevitable'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Multiple National League executives reportedly view a trade of Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers as "inevitable."

Peter Gammons of The Athletic reported the update Sunday and provided a look at what type of package L.A. will likely send to Boston to complete the blockbuster deal ahead of the 2020 MLB season:

Betts and the Red Sox avoided arbitration in January by reaching an agreement on a record-setting one-year, $27 million contract for 2020.

The 27-year-old Tennessee native is eligible for unrestricted free agency after the season, however, and that's put pressure on Boston, which has stressed the importance of reducing costs this offseason.

Red Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner said in September they wanted to get under the $208 million luxury-tax threshold before the 2020 campaign started.

"We need to be under the CBT (competitive balance tax)," Henry told reporters. "That was something we've known for more than a year now."

Boston's projected payroll stands at $221.9 million, per Spotrac. So moving Betts without taking on any significant payroll in return would accomplish the organization's financial goal, and Werner stressed the importance of improving the club's prospect group.

"In the end we take full responsibility for the overall direction of the club," he said. "But one of the things that we've talked about and I think is apparent is that we need to have more depth in our minor league system."

Yet, selling the team's diehard fanbase on moving one of baseball's elite players won't be easy. That's especially true amid an MLB investigation into an alleged sign-stealing operation during the 2018 season that led the Red Sox to mutually part ways with manager Alex Cora last month.

Betts has been one of the league's most decorated superstars since becoming a full-time player for Boston in 2015. He was named the American League MVP in 2018 and earned four straight All-Star selections since 2016 while also winning four Gold Glove and three Silver Slugger awards.

His WAR (35.4) over the past five seasons ranks second in MLB to only the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (44.2), per FanGraphs.

It doesn't appear Betts' sustained success is going to divert the Red Sox from accomplishing their goal of reducing payroll before Opening Day, though. And the Dodgers are the clear favorite to land the perennial MVP candidate, which would make them the team to beat in the National League in 2020.