Kitten Bowl 2020: Recap, MVP, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The expansion team Courageous Cougars upset the defending champion Little Longtails 57-51 to capture Kitten Bowl VII on Sunday afternoon at Hallmark Channel Stadium.

The Most Valuable Kitten was named on the Hallmark Channel broadcast by Jill Wagner as Alvin Catmara, named after New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, but viewers were encouraged to vote at the Hallmark Channel's official website.

Adoption information was provided about the Kitten Bowl "cat-letes" as well as other kitty success stories. Here are a few:

"Over 20,000 cats and kittens have been adopted since we started Kitten Bowl and Cat Bowl, and the number is only growing," host Beth Stern said in a promotional video. The Kitty Bowl is partnered with the North Shore Animal League, the largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization in the world.

Stern was seen throughout the broadcast, as was Feline Football League commissioner Boomer Esiason:

In the day's first game between the North Shore Bengals and Little Longtails, the Longtails opened the scoring with the longest touchdown pass in Kitten Bowl history. That was followed by a two-cat conversion to give them an 8-0 lead:

The Bengals immediately responded with 21 unanswered points that included two touchdown passes from Catrick Meowhomes. The "quartercat" performed up to his namesake Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV later Sunday.

Meowhomes tossed a Hail Mary as the first half expired that had to be reviewed but was ruled a touchdown. During the Longtails' second-half comeback, Bengals catletes Cha Cha and Cookie were adopted and renamed Maple and Mango.

The game was tied at 34, and cats nationwide were on edge:

Ultimately, the Longtails won on a last-second fumbled recovered for a touchdown by "defensive cat" Maverick:

The Last Hope Lions and Courageous Cougars clawed it out to determine who would face the Longtails in the championship.

"It's always exciting to welcome a new team to the FFL, but you really never know how a rookie franchise will do," Esiason said prior to the game. "Expectations are usually low, but boy, did the Courageous Cougars prove us all wrong."

The Cougars stars included Baker Meowfield (Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield) and Catmara.

Catmara scored the game's first touchdown, and the Cougars eked out a 14-13 win.

The Cougars E-Squeak-iel Elliott (a la Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott) and Catmara served as the team captains for the championship matchup. Prior to kickoff, warmups got a little out of control:

Once the action began, Meowfield hit Milkshake, who flea-flicked the ball to Catmara for a touchdown. E-Squeak-iel wasn't to be outdone by Catmara and put the Longtails ahead with back-to-back touchdown catches. The Longtails led 24-22 at halftime.

The halftime show featured the inaugural Sails & Tails Party Cruise and plenty of kitties and puppies available for adoption.

Hannah of the Longtails was adopted during the second half. It appeared the Longtails were running away with the title until the Cougars executed a 21-point play through the touchdown tunnel.

Every member of the Cougars and Longtails were listed as adopted on their player profiles, which is more important than the championship's outcome.