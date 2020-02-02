Super Bowl Odds 2020: Final Prop Bets List, Over/Under Advice and More

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

There's no better day for a bettor than Super Bowl Sunday.

In 2020, there isn't much that someone can't find odds for when it comes to the culmination of the NFL season. From the absurdity of halftime prop bets and Puppy Bowl MVP odds to the very tightly contested odds for the game itself, you can find action for just about anything you want to wager on.

The most compelling revolves around the actual game. A scintillating matchup between the Chiefs and 49ers provides the opportunities for plenty of prop bets involving great playmakers and interesting scenarios for the big game.

A complete list of prop bets can be found over at Caesars Sportsbook. Here's a look at some of the most interesting wagers including the over/under.

Over/Under Advice

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Caesars has set the over/under at 54, and it really hasn't seen much movement since opening there. It has been up to 54.5 during the two-week build to the big game but hasn't really budged from that range.

The trends point to this being a dangerous bet either way. The Niners' last three games have gone 1-1-1 in covering the over, which coincides with the over's 9-8-1 record for the season according to TeamRankings. The Chiefs haven't been much more reliable this season. The over is 10-8 for them on the season.

That might be surprising given the Chiefs' run through the playoffs, but they hit the under five games in a row before stopping that streak in the season finale against the Chargers.

With all of the other options on the board, it might be best to pass on the game's total. There's a lot of different ways the game script could go with both teams' contrasting styles, and there's a case to be made for either side.

The lean would be on the over, but the 49ers' run game and defense is good enough to give second thought even if it would not be surprising to see this turn into an epic shootout.

Instead, bettors might want to take a crack at some of the many prop bets available for the game.

Notable Prop Bets

Opening Coin Toss

Heads (-102)

Tails (-102)

Jersey No. of 1st Touchdown Scorer

Over 26.5 (+110)

Under 26.5 (-130)

Highest Scoring Quarter

1st quarter (+500)

2nd quarter (+180)

3rd quarter (+450)

4th quarter (+180)

Tie (+475)

Total Combined Sacks

Over 4.5 (-125)

Under 4.5 (+105)

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

This one might be worth taking a flier on the under. While both teams boast some of the best pass rushes in the league, they are both good at protecting the quarterback as well.

San Francisco is tied for third in sacks per game (3.2), and Kansas City isn't far behind at 2.9. However, both teams are also elite at protecting their quarterback. The Chiefs have surrendered just 1.6 sacks per game, while the Niners have kept Garoppolo clean with just 2.2 sacks per contest.

Jimmy Garoppolo Pass Attempts

Over 29 (-130)

Under 29 (+110)

This feels like a "Vegas knows something" line. It's been widely covered that the Niners have handled Garoppolo's workload in the postseason. He only has 27 passing attempts spread across the first two playoff games.

But it hasn't been like that all season. He has seven games this season where he has thrown 30 or more passes in addition to a 29-attempt game against Cleveland. In short, he's thrown that many passes in just under half of his games this season.

With the Chiefs gearing up to stop the run over the last two weeks and the possibility of a shootout looming, the over is a surprisingly good play here.

Patrick Mahomes Pass Attempts

Over 36 (-105)

Under 36 (-115)

Raheem Mostert Rushing Yards

Over 76.5 (-110)

Under 76.5 (-110)

Damien Williams Rushing Yards

Over 53.5 (-110)

Under 53.5 (-110)s

First Score of the Game

49ers field goal (+400)

49ers touchdown pass (+500)

49ers touchdown run (+400)

Chiefs field goal (+400)

Chiefs touchdown pass (+350)

Chiefs touchdown run (+600)

Game MVP

Patrick Mahomes (+115)

Jimmy Garoppolo (+250)

Raheem Mostert (+650)

George Kittle (+1000)

Damien Williams (+1200)

Travis Kelce (+2000)

Tyreek Hill (+2000)

The odds on Mahomes don't provide a lot of value. The Chiefs' moneyline to win is -122, so it's basically a little better payout to take the quarterback to win the award when that's the most likely outcome of a Chiefs win.

Two intriguing plays are Damien Williams and Travis Kelce. Both have long odds but have the ability to take over a game. If Kelce can replicate anything like his 10-catch, three-touchdown performance against the Texans in the Divisional Round, he's an obvious candidate.

Williams meanwhile has the benefit of being able to have stats independent of Mahomes. If he breaks off one or two long runs that change the tide of the game, he's all of a sudden the odds-on favorite.

On the Niners side, Kittle and Garoppolo would be good plays. If they win, it's likely because Jimmy G stepped up and made some plays either early in the game to establish the tone or late in the game as he is dueling Mahomes.

On the other hand, Kittle is the team's most consistent playmaker and has more lucrative odds.