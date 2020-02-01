Super Bowl 2020: 49ers vs. Chiefs Kickoff Time and Live Stream Features

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have reached the proverbial mountaintop of the 2019 NFL season. On Sunday, one of them will be thrown off.

Super Bowl LIV promises to be one of the most thrilling matchups of the year. While the popular narrative is that this will be a battle between Patrick Mahomes and the dominant 49ers defense, other individual matchups will likely decide the game.

How will the Chiefs' 26th-ranked run defense hold up against Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and the 49ers rushing attack? Can Jimmy Garoppolo deliver against Kansas City's eighth-ranked pass defense if needed? How will innovative head coaches Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan counter each other throughout the game?

Super Bowl LIV

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

When: Sunday, February 02

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV & Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports App, FoxSports.com

Line, Over/Under (from Caesars): KC -1.5, 54

Streaming Info

While the game will be broadcast on Fox, fans who don't have access to broadcast television or who simply wish to stream the game will have options. The game will be available on both the Fox Sports App and FoxSports.com.

According to FoxSports.com, the game will be available in 4K ultra high definition. The stream will also feature pre-game content and bonus in-game coverage.

What's At Stake

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Obviously, the Lombardi Trophy is at stake in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs and 49ers are first and foremost competing to be NFL champions. However, there are other motivating factors—and reasons to tune in on Sunday.

For the Chiefs, this is an opportunity to end a 50-year Super Bowl drought. The only team that has already won a Super Bowl and experienced a longer drought is the New York Jets. The Jets and Chiefs won Super Bowls III and IV, respectively.

This is also a chance for Kansas City to deliver a title to head coach Andy Reid, who has a nearly complete Hall of Fame resume. Reid, who has won more than 200 regular-season games, won a Super Bowl as an assistant with the Green Bay Packers. However, he has never done so as a head coach.

Players past and present would love to see Reid finally take home the hardware.

"I want him, so bad, to win this," former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Chad Lewis said ahead of the game, per Henry Bushnell of Yahoo Sports.

Lewis was with the Eagles during the 2004 season, when Reid took them to the Super Bowl only to lose in heartbreaking fashion to the New England Patriots.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan knows a little something about losing a heartbreaker to the Patriots as well. He was offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons three years ago, when Tom Brady and Co. overcame a 28-3 third-quarter deficit to win in overtime.

Many critics blamed Shanahan for not going into clock-killing mode in the second half, but the 49ers coach hasn't shied away from his role in the loss.

"I'd do it all over again, maybe a play or so, I'd call differently. But I'd do it all over again. I feel a lot stronger and better from it," Shanahan said, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

For Shanahan and former Falcons like Coleman and guard Ben Garland, a win on Sunday would offer a little bit of redemption. For the 49ers faithful, it would represent a return to glory.

Only the Patriots have won more Super Bowls than the 49ers' five. Their last was after the 1994 season, however. San Francisco returned to the title game after the 2012 season but lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

No matter which team wins on Sunday, the final whistle will represent a historic moment and a fitting end to the NFL's 100th season.