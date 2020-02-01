NFL Honors 2020: Updated Predictions for Top Awards

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

On Saturday, February 1, members of the National Football League will gather to honor their own. While the NFL Honors might not have the universal appeal of awards shows like the Oscars or the Grammy Awards, it's far more interesting for football's faithful.

At the NFL Honors, the league will celebrate the season that was. On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will cap that season in Super Bowl LIV.

The Super Bowl will be the most dramatic event of the NFL postseason, but the NFL Honors could carry some drama of its own.

2020 NFL Honors

When: Saturday, February 1 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Adrienne Arsht Center, Miami

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go, Foxsports.com

Predictions

AP Coach of the Year: John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens (1-6 Odds)

There are two front-runners for the Associated Press' Coach of the Year. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan deserves a ton of credit for getting San Francisco into the Super Bowl a year after his team went 4-12. His defense is playing at an elite level, while his up-tempo rushing attack has been nearly impossible to stop.

Just consider that in San Francisco's three losses during the regular season, the winning score was made on the final play of the game all three times—once in overtime. The 49ers truly are an elite team.

However, Baltimore Ravens head coach Jon Harbaugh did arguably an even more impressive job. Not only did he coach the Ravens to an NFL-best 14-2 record, but he also unleashed the potential of second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson and the Ravens offense were impossible to stop in 2019. Even when Baltimore bowed out to the Tennessee Titans in the playoffs, Jackson racked up more than 500 yards of offense by himself.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman deserves praise for Jackson's development, and Harbaugh deserves credit for promoting him.

It was a special season for the Ravens, even if it didn't end in a Super Bowl.

Most Valuable Player: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens (1-50 Odds)

While Harbaugh coached the Ravens to a special season, the season was special because of Jackson. The former Louisville star set the collective football world on fire in 2019, passing for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns while rushing for a quarterback record 1,206 yards.

Jackson turned the ball over just eight times. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had more turnovers by Week 5.

However, Jackson wasn't just the most valuable player because of his skill set. He became the heart of the Ravens offense and one of the best leaders in the NFL.

"He is the type of person that makes you want to be at your best because you don't want to let him down," Ravens running back Mark Ingram said, per Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk.com. "You want to be at your best, so that you can make his job as easy as possible. I think everybody in our whole organization rallied around him."

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas are also candidates for the MVP award, but if Jackson doesn't win, it would be a monumental upset.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers (1-50 odds)

As is the case with Jackson, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is a heavy favorite. He's up for Defensive Rookie of the Year (and for Defensive Player of the Year) and is likely to walk away with the award.

Also like Jackson, Bosa's greatness went beyond the raw numbers in 2019, though those were quite impressive. Bosa finished the year with 47 tackles and 9.0 sacks. However, the pressure he generated was more valuable than his sack total might indicate, and he helped take the 49ers defensive front from good to downright terrifying.

"He's a monster," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. "He's one of those complete defensive ends that can rush the quarterback and stop the run game and be in on every single play."

Mahomes will likely spend much of Sunday trying to avoid the 49ers' pass rush. He'll likely be running from the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Jacksonville Jaguars edge-rusher Josh Allen and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush are up for DROY as well, but this is Bosa's award to lose.

Other Predictions

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Offensive Player of the Year: Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

Defensive Player of the Year: Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots

Comeback Player of the Year: Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans