Australian Open 2020: Women's Final Replay and Men's Final Schedule

James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Sofia Kenin secured her maiden Grand Slam crown on Saturday at the Australian Open, beating Garbine Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in a thrilling final.

Kenin fell behind in the first set, with the former French Open and Wimbledon champion on form. However, the 21-year-old American battled back brilliantly and was comfortably the better player in the second and third set.

On Sunday, the men's final should be a cracker, with defending champion Novak Djokovic up against fifth seed Dominic Thiem

Here is a recap of Kenin's triumph and the details on where to catch a replay of the contest, as well as all the viewing information needed for the men's final.

Women's Final

(14) Sofia Kenin bt. Garbine Muguruza: 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

Replay Info: In the United Kingdom, the match will be shown again at 5:30 p.m. (GMT) on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player.

In the United States, there will be a replay shown at 5 p.m. (ET) on the Tennis Channel and Tennis Channel Everywhere.

For Kenin, this win would have been extremely satisfying, as she showcased both spirit and quality at the Rod Laver Arena.

In the first set, there were some signs that she was daunted in her first-ever Grand Slam final. To be able to stabilise her game and her mindset after falling behind is the measure of a special player.

Christopher Clarey of the New York Times noted the 21-year-old's variety of play under such pressure:

After receiving her trophy, Kenin addressed the fans who had witnessed her brilliant win:

Throughout the competition, the American has looked more and more like a champion-in-waiting. Not only has she beaten some high-class players, but her attitude and intensity also make her gripping for audiences to watch.

Per the WTA Insider Twitter account, the win will have a significant impact on Kenin's world ranking, having been seeded 14th for this tournament:

While Kenin will be delighted, Muguruza will be dejected. Late in the third set, her performance rapidly deteriorated. Double faults from the Spaniard allowed Kenin to break serve and then clinch the title, resulting in a tough end to an otherwise encouraging tournament.

Men's Final

(2) Novak Djokovic vs. (5) Dominic Thiem

Time: 8:30 a.m. (GMT), 3:30 a.m. (ET)

Date: Sunday, February 2

TV Info: Eurosport 1 (UK), ESPN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Eurosport Player (UK), WatchESPN



Djokovic is just one win away from a remarkable eighth Australian Open title, having once again progressed into the final of the competition in style.

In the semis, he was able to negotiate a difficult clash with Roger Federer, nullifying an early barrage from the veteran and then ultimately taking the match away from him later on. It was the kind of performance that will give the second seed confidence going in to Sunday's final.

Per Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times, Djokovic has a perfect record in finals at the Australian Open:

It's a measure of the task facing Thiem, who has been involved in some draining contests on his way to this point.

In the quarter-finals, he was eventually able to grind down top seed Rafael Nadal in four sets, before recovering from a set down to beat Alexander Zverev in the semis.

Per ATP Media Info, it's been a long time since a new Grand Slam champion was crowned in the men's game:

Thiem has been in major finals twice before; both were at the French Open and ended in losses to Nadal, who has long dominated at Roland Garros.

The Austrian has showcased the kind of skills required to test Djokovic on Sunday. Nevertheless, winning this encounter represents an enormous challenge for him given the stranglehold the Serb has had on this event.