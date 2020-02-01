Australian Open 2020 Women's Final: Winner, Score and Twitter Reaction

Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

Sofia Kenin capped off her surprising run at the 2020 Australian Open with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Garbine Muguruza to win the first Grand Slam title of her career.

At 21 years old, Kenin is the youngest American to win a major since Serena Williams won the U.S. Open in 1999.

Kenin, the 14th seed, had never advanced past the fourth round in a Grand Slam previously. She started off slowly against Muguruza, coming within one point of falling behind 2-5 in the first set.

Kenin was able to force a 4-4 tie in the opening set thanks to saving four break points. Even though she wound up dropping the first set, that brief comeback was an indication of what was to come.

