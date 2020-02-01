Australian Open 2020 Women's Final: Winner, Score and Twitter Reaction

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2020

Sofia Kenin of the U.S. holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup aloft after defeating Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the womenÃ…fs singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

Sofia Kenin capped off her surprising run at the 2020 Australian Open with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Garbine Muguruza to win the first Grand Slam title of her career. 

At 21 years old, Kenin is the youngest American to win a major since Serena Williams won the U.S. Open in 1999. 

Kenin, the 14th seed, had never advanced past the fourth round in a Grand Slam previously. She started off slowly against Muguruza, coming within one point of falling behind 2-5 in the first set. 

Kenin was able to force a 4-4 tie in the opening set thanks to saving four break points. Even though she wound up dropping the first set, that brief comeback was an indication of what was to come.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Kenin Wins Australian Open 🏆

    Lifts first Grand Slam after beating Garbine Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Kenin Wins Australian Open 🏆

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Thiem Advances to Aussie Final

    No. 5 Dominic Thiem beats No. 7 Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 and will face Novak Djokovic in final

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Thiem Advances to Aussie Final

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Djokovic Beats Federer in Straight Sets

    Will face Thiem or Zverev in Sunday’s Aus. Open final

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Djokovic Beats Federer in Straight Sets

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Kenin Reaches Australian Open Final

    No. 14 Sofia Kenin upsets No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in straight sets

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Kenin Reaches Australian Open Final

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report